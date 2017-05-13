Oregon man who threatened to kill Obama gets prison time

John Roos said in court that he threatened to kill Obama and the former first family on Twitter

President Barack Obama takes the stage to speak at Univ. of New Hampshire, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Durham, N.H., during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Obama is dashing across the country on the final day of the 2016 campaign in a final push for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who made threats to kill former President Barack Obama over social media will serve five years in federal prison.

The Mail Tribune reported Friday that U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane sentenced 62-year-old John Roos of Medford to 63 months in prison.

Roos was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision upon his release.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Roos pleaded guilty to charges related to the threats and other charges for possession of an unregistered explosive device.

Roos said in court that he threatened to kill Obama and the former first family on Twitter. According the release, Roos has also posted on Facebook threats to kill FBI agents with hunting rifles.

Roos has said the threats were not serious.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

