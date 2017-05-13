Paula A. Day Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be graveside services held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Riverside Cemetery in Cleveland, for Paula A. Day, age 62, of Hubbard, who passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Paula was born January 28, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Paul & Ruth Daniels Collins.

She worked as a programmer for a manufacturing company and later was a prep cook at Flying J in Hubbard.

Paula was an avid quilter.

She will be sadly missed by her family including her husband, Darrell “Dave” Day, whom she married September 20, 1986; her daughter, Jessica Lynn (Andrew Weaver) Day-Weaver of Hubbard and two grandchildren, Anastasia and Caitlin. She also leaves her siblings, Lester (Angie) Collins of Willoughby, Ohio, David (Dee Dee) Collins of Seven Hills, Ohio, Deborah Shriver of New York, Timothy (Cindy) Collins of Pennsylvania and James (Linda) Collins of Cleveland.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, May 17 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Paula will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, 3607 Pearl Road Cleveland, Ohio 44109. If attending the graveside services, the cemetery staff suggests to meet at the

front gate and you will be escorted to the grave site.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to put towards medical and funeral expenses.

