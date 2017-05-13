Police sergeant sent to hospital while assisting Trumbull Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Champion Township Police Sgt. Jeff White suffered from serious but non-life threatening injuries

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion Township police sergeant was sent to the hospital after crashing his car while responding to help apprehend a suspect in a man hunt.

As Sgt. Jeff White was on his way to assist the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department, he swerved to avoid another vehicle while driving southbound on North Park Road.

His police cruiser drove off the left side of the road, rolling over multiple times. He was trapped inside the cruiser, so paramedics had to use the “Jaws of Life” to get him out and take him to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

White suffered from serious but non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect of the man hunt he was responding to had crashed the vehicle he was in, fled the scene on foot and stolen a gun from another vehicle in the area.

The suspect fled into the woods near State Route 45 and Bristol Champion Townline Road, but was later found and taken into custody without incident.

