Storm Team 27: Slight chance for showers tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
We are tracking some showers overnight but most of them will be light. It will be hit or miss showers as we go throughout the night but by the time we head into Mothers Day we will be dry. By the afternoon expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. If you like the sound of that we will continue to see sun and stay dry for most of the week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (30%)
Low: 48

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle early. (20%)
High: 64

Sunday night: Mostly clear
Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78    Low: 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85    Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (30%)
High: 82    Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (30%)
High: 76    Low: 57

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78    Low: 56

