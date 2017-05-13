Storm Team 27: Some sunshine and seasonable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Saturday will feature decreasing clouds with some sun into this afternoon. There is the small risk for an isolate shower or sprinkle. High temperatures will climb into the middle 60s. The small risk for a sprinkle or showers will stay in the forecast through Sunday. Some sunshine is expected on Mother’s day with temperatures reaching the middle 60s.

The Valley will really warm up next week with highs in the 80s by Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

High: 65

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)

Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

High: 64

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 77 Low: 55

