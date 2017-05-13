Theodore A. Falatic Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Theodore A. Falatic, 89, of Warren, Ohio, died on May 13, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born on December 21, 1927 in Patton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Kupetz Falatic.

On July 27, 1957, Theodore married Patricia Raphoon and they spent 44 years together until her passing on December 20, 2001.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served during World War II.

After the war, he came back to finish his high school diploma at Warren G. Harding.

Theodore went on to get a teaching degree from Youngstown State University, which he used teaching for Howland Schools for over 30 years.

He was a member of Saints. Peter and Paul Byzantine Church and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Teddi (David) Agues of Bristolville, Ohio; son, Ted P. (Denise) Falatic of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Tennille Falatic of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Cindy (David) McIntosh of San Francisco, California; three grandchildren and a sister, Delores Kachenko of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia R. Falatic; seven brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Simeon B. Sibenik will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on May 16 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be held in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Fishers Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street 16th Floor, New York, New York 10017, in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Funeral Service, Inc. Please visit www.carlwhall.com to send online condolences to the Falatic family.



Order Flowers Here