Valley letter carriers collect thousands of pounds of food

Local letter carriers took part in the 25th annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday

By Published:
As part of the 25th annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, letter carriers from the Valley collected thousands of pounds of food Saturday to help those in need.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of the 25th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, letter carriers from the Valley collected thousands of pounds of food Saturday to help those in need.

From Cortland to East Liverpool, letter carriers and US Postal Workers asked people to leave bags of non-perishable food by their mailboxes to be picked up.

LETTER CARRIERS’ STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE

“Any food that is collected locally stays in that local city,” said Scott Downing, local USPS/NACL food drive coordinator. “Anything collected in Niles stays in an organization in Niles. Anything collected in Youngstown stays in Youngstown.”

Downing is a letter carrier in the area. This is his 23rd Stamp Out Hunger Drive.

“To see those donations going to the needy within the people we serve — and who we see everyday — it’s really touching,” he said.

Volunteers met with the postal workers on their routes to take the deliveries back to the Salvation Army. It’s one of 10 local organizations benefiting from the 150,000-200,000 pounds of food collected during the drive.

“A lot of the food pantries have actually dwindled — the amount of food they have, as far as having donations from the Christmas holiday and Thanksgiving,” Downing said.

Second Harvest Food Bank released a report this week, saying 16 percent of the Mahoning Valley Struggles with hunger. That’s over 87,000 people in total, including 27,000 children without enough food.

If your donation was not picked up today, you can contact your local post office to let them know or place a donation by the mailbox on Monday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s