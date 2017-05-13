Youngstown Water Department working on Austintown water issues

WKBN received numerous calls and emails into the newsroom Saturday evening from Austintown residents without water

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Water Department says it’s in the process of fixing water issues in Austintown Saturday night.

When we talked to a department representative around 8:15 p.m., he said they’re in the process of fixing the issue.

He added they don’t know when it will be back on, saying “some people have water, some people don’t.”

Saturday morning, the Youngstown Water Department was able to lift a boil alert set for residents on Youngstown’s west side and Austintown’s east side. It was in effect for the previous three days.

