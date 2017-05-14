A suicide at age 8? Very rare, but not inconceivable

The investigation is being reopened to re-examine the boy's injuries and whether they were contributing factors to his death

By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press Published:
In this still image from a Jan. 24, 2017, surveillance video provided by Cincinnati Public Schools, the legs and feet of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye can be seen as he lies on the floor of a boys' bathroom after being knocked unconscious by another boy at Carson Elementary School. Two days later, Taye hanged himself with a necktie in the bedroom of his Cincinnati apartment. (Cincinnati Public Schools via AP)
In this still image from a Jan. 24, 2017, surveillance video provided by Cincinnati Public Schools, the legs and feet of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye can be seen as he lies on the floor of a boys' bathroom after being knocked unconscious by another boy at Carson Elementary School. Two days later, Taye hanged himself with a necktie in the bedroom of his Cincinnati apartment. (Cincinnati Public Schools via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – After an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy apparently killed himself in January, even the coroner found it hard to believe it could be a suicide.

Now, she is re-examining Gabriel Taye’s death, after it emerged that he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he died.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco’s office has ruled Gabriel’s death a suicide. But she said last week that she was reopening the investigation to re-examine Gabriel’s injuries and whether they were contributing factors to his death.

Federal statistics show an average of 14 suicides per year nationwide among children 10 or younger since 1999. That compares to over 1,400 per year among 11-to-18-year-olds.

Chicago-based child psychiatrist Dr. Louis Kraus says that at 8, children generally are just coming to understand death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s