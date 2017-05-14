Evelyn Marie Roth Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Evelyn Marie (Prokup Missik Foley) Roth, age 76, died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 09:32 a.m. at St. Elizbeth’s in Youngstown.

Evelyn was born on May 24, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Veronica (Telepak) Prokup.

Evelyn was a lifelong area resident. Graduated from Chaney in 1958 and also Youngstown State University with a BS in Nursing.

She retired as an E.R. Nurse from North Side Hospital in 2002.

Evelyn enjoyed spending summers at Geneva on the Lake and the many wineries there. In addition to traveling to many national parks, she also enjoyed spending her winters in Florida.

She was an active docent at the Butler Institute of American Art and also a volunteer reading tutor for children.

Evelyn was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She leaves William Roth, her loving husband of 35 years; children, Michele and Norman Bretz, Joe Foley, Art and Terri Foley, Michael and Lisa Foley, Kim and Jeff Ward and Kelly Williams; sisters, Bernie Kascak and Joannie Updegraff; a brother, John Missik; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Andrea Anderson, Chipper Missik and Laurie Olenik.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Fr. Ed Noga celebrating Evelyn’s life.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn’s memory to Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

