Family of Ohio nursing home shooting victim: ‘The judicial system failed’

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Registered Nurse Marlina Medrano was one of three victims killed in the Kirkersville shooting on Friday.

Her family tells NBC4 that tragedy could have been avoided.

“The judicial system failed an entire community,” said Medrano’s sister Leilani Lovell.

Her family seeks answers to why the suspected shooter, Thomas Hartless, was able to take away their loved one.

Medrano was one of the victims Kirkersville tragedy, and her family said she was also a victim of domestic violence by Hartless.

Lovell told me her sister endured the violence with Hartless to protect her family.

“I believe he violently threatened our entire family to her.”

But soon she began to fear her own life.

“She was on her way out. She had gone into hiding,” said Lovell. “She had access to a gun in the past week because she was that scared.”

According to court documents, Hartless was sentenced on March 23rd to 90 days in jail for the attack on Medrano. He was released on April 11th and that’s what makes this family angry.

“I mean this rap sheet that he has is nothing but violence,” said Lovell. “So I don’t understand what merit he was let go. Was it good behavior for two and a half weeks?”

Now friends and family are without a woman who enjoyed caring about anyone and everyone around her.

Lovell said there’s only one want to the family cope with this pain.

“We got to make some changes because the only thing that will allow me to heal and my family is that no one else has to feel this.”