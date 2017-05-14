John D. Carl Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – John D. Carl, 96, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born October 31, 1920, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio the son of the late James and Ida Carl.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

He retired in 1983 from Van Huffel Tube as a tool and die maker he had also worked after for Van X in Niles, Ohio.

John was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He enjoyed oil painting, gardening, wine making and had played many different instruments, enjoyed his family and all children.

John served our country in U.S. Army in WWII.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Carl who he married June 22, 1946; three children, Loretta (Ron) McHenry of Cortland, Charles (Renee) Carl of Braceville and David J. Carl of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Linda Carl of Cortland; four grandchildren, Staci and Christa Carl, Melissa Meese and Tiffany (Doug) Bear; two great-grandchildren, Juniper and Orion and a sister, Margurite Kovach of Niles.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Michael Carl; six brothers, Tony, James, George and Edward Carl and Samuel and Charles “Chink” Carr and five sisters, Josephine O’Connor, Rose Wood, Annie Borton, Mary Filomino and Rose Carl.

Family and friends may call Thursday, May 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, May 19 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev, Bernard Schmalzried officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John’s name to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Carl family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



