Kipnis homers twice in leadoff spot, Indians beat Twins 8-3

Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall also homered for Cleveland, which had scored one run in 24 innings going into the game

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall also homered for Cleveland, which had scored one run in 24 innings going into the game.

Trevor Bauer (3-4) allowed three runs in six-plus innings as the Indians broke a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota’s four-game winning streak ended, but Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the seventh, giving the Twins a home run in 15 straight games, one short of the club record.

Kipnis, who had been batting sixth, homered off Hector Santiago (4-2) to start the game and hit a three-run homer in the third off Adam Wilk.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s