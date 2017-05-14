Record of Pa. teen executed in 1931 expunged

The teen, who was black, was convicted of killing Vida Robare in October 1930 at the Glen Mills School for Boys

By Published:
courtroom generic

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) – A suburban Philadelphia judge has expunged the criminal record of a 16-year-old youth executed more than eight and one-half decades ago for the stabbing death of a matron at a school for adjudicated youth.

Attorney Robert Keller told the Delaware County Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2r62liy ) that the May 10 order by a Delaware County judge vacates the criminal record of Alexander McClay Williams but keeps the court file and docket.

Williams, who was black, was convicted of killing Vida Robare in October 1930 at the Glen Mills School for Boys and executed six weeks short of his 17th birthday.

Sam Lemon, great-grandson of his attorney, said he believes Williams was executed for a crime he didn’t commit. He and Williams’ now 87-year-old sister hope to have the conviction overturned eventually.

___

Information from: Delaware County Daily Times, http://www.delcotimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s