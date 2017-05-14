Senators beat Penguins in overtime Saturday night

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mark Stone, Bobby Ryan
Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammates Mark Stone (61) and Bobby Ryan (9) after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – The Ottawa Senators have wasted no time grabbing home-ice advantage away from the defending champs in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals.

Bobby Ryan scored on a breakaway 4:59 into overtime to give the Senators a 2-1 victory over the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring in the first period with his eighth goal of the postseason and seventh in his last six games. It remained 1-0 until Evgeni Malkin beat Craig Anderson with 5:35 left in regulation.

Anderson made 27 saves for the Senators, who are seeking their second Stanley Cup finals appearance and first since 2007. Ottawa is now 6-1 in overtime this postseason.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for the Penguins.

Game 2 is Monday in Pittsburgh.

