Storm Team 27: A partly sunny Sunday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather partly cloudy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mother’s day will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the lower to middle 60s. There’s the small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle today, but most of the day will be dry.

It’s off to the races for temperatures as we head into the workweek. By Wednesday The Valley will be in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures are expected to stay above average into next weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 64

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78    Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85    Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (30%)
High: 83    Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (30%)
High: 77    Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78    Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78    Low: 61

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s