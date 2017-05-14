Storm Team 27: A partly sunny Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mother’s day will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the lower to middle 60s. There’s the small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle today, but most of the day will be dry.

It’s off to the races for temperatures as we head into the workweek. By Wednesday The Valley will be in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures are expected to stay above average into next weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 64

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (30%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (30%)

High: 77 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 61

