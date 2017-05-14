Storm Team 27: Sun then storms for the week ahead

To start off the week we are tracking nothing but sunshine. On Tuesday there is a slight chance for some mid day showers but the real chance for rain will come Thursday. We are tracking some storms not only for Thursday but even as we get into the weekend. This incoming rainy and stormy pattern is something we will need to keep an eye on.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67

Monday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for a passing shower (20%)
High: 78

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85    Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (40%)
High: 81    Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (30%)
High: 72    Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 75    Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78    Low: 61

