SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family’s massacre

In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, a porch is all that remains of the home on Union Hill Road after investigators removed the trailer where the bodies of Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden and Hannah Gilley were found on April 22, two of eight family members found shot to death that day in a still-unsolved crime, in Piketon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A special weapons and tactics team is helping search for evidence in the execution-style slayings of eight family members in Ohio last year.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells WBNS-TV a swat team conducted searches in Pike County on Saturday. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the search was related to a search the day before in Adams County. Further details weren’t disclosed.

Authorities are trying to uncover information about the seven adults and teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death April 22, 2016, at four homes near Piketon. The town is about 70 miles south of Columbus. Three children were found unharmed.

No arrests have been made in the deaths. Family members have pleaded for anyone with information to step up.

