Trumbull Co. Tech Center students pile up awards in Orlando

Several students returned home with awards after cleaning house at this weekend's Business Professionals of America competition

By Published:
Several students at Trumbull County Career and Technical Center returned home from Orlando with awards and much to be proud of after cleaning house at this weekend's Business Professionals of America competition.
TCTC Virtual Multimedia Individual

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several students at Trumbull County Career and Technical Center returned home from Orlando with awards and much to be proud of after cleaning house at this weekend’s Business Professionals of America competition.

Three TCTC students took first place in the nation in various categories, including multimedia, photography and mobile applications.

One group of students swept the multimedia category, each placing first, second and third.

One student also won the President’s Award for Community Service — which requires students to complete 500 hours of service.

All in all, TCTC students said they had an awesome experience meeting other teens from across the country.

“It was really cool to meet other people that are like me who really just like to program and build apps,” said winner Branson Boggia.

Business Professionals of America is the leading Career and Technical Student organization in the country. Students from 25 states and Puerto Rico competed in this weekend’s event.

TCTC award winners

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s