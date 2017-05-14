William “Jack” Kelly, Sr. Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – William “Jack” Kelly, Sr., 69, of Alliance passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Jack was born in Alliance, Ohio on September 25, 1947 the son of the late, Edward Frank and Hazel Kelly.

He was a US Navy veteran and had worked as a steel worker at American Steel.

He was a member of the Alliance American Legion Post 166, the Carnation City Baptist Church and a graduate of Alliance High School.

William enjoyed fishing, playing cards, gardening, traveling and most of all spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Esther (Clutter) Kelly whom he married on March 5, 1968; two sons, William (Kathy) Kelly, Jr. of Alliance and Phillip (Amanda) Kelly of Sebring; two daughters, Esther “Rachel” (John) Burrier of Alliance and Melissa Kelly of Alliance; 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Lawrence Kelly, Clyde Kelly and Bob Kelly and a sister, Esther Barthol.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom, Ronald and Frank as well as a sister, Hazel Marty.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring, with Pastor Lynn Moore officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit with Military Honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

