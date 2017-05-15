19 local baseball teams remain in the hunt for a District title this week

Complete high school baseball tournament schedule for this week's District Championships

By Published: Updated:
baseball bat generic

Monday – May 15th

D2 – West Branch vs. Niles – 4pm at Cene Park 1
D2 – Poland vs. Canfield – 6pm at Cene Park 1
D2 – Lakeview vs. NDCL – 4:30pm at Jefferson

Tuesday – May 16th

D2 – West Branch / Niles vs. Poland / Canfield – 6:30pm at Cene Park 1
D2 – Lakeview / NDCL vs. Lake Catholic / Geneva – 4:30pm at Jefferson
D3 – Mooney vs. Canton Central Catholic – 4pm at Cene Park 1
D3 – Crestview vs. South Range – 4pm at Cene Park 2
D3 – Champion vs. LaBrae – 2pm at LaBrae

Wednesday – May 17th

D3 – Mooney / Canton CC vs. Crestview / South Range – 6:30pm at Cene Park 1
D3 – Champion / LaBrae vs. Hawken / Grand Valley – 4:30pm at LaBrae
D4 – McDonald vs. Western Reserve – 4pm at Cene Park 1
D4 – Lisbon vs. Jackson Milton – 4pm at Cene Park 2
D4 – Warren JFK vs. Maplewood – 4:30pm at Fairport
D4 – Mathews vs. Fairport Harding – 1pm at Fairport

Thursday – May 18th

D4 – McDonald / Western Reserve vs. Lisbon / Jackson Milton – 6:30pm at Cene 1
D4 – Warren JFK / Maplewood vs. Mathews / Fairport Harding – 4:30pm at Fairport
D1 – Boardman vs. Howland or Akron Ellet – 4pm at Cene Park 2

Friday – May 19th

D1 – Boardman/Howland/Ellet vs. Walsh Jesuit/Kent Roosevelt – 5pm at Cene 1

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s