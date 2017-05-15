19 local baseball teams remain in the hunt for a District title this week

Monday – May 15th
D2 – West Branch vs. Niles – 4pm at Cene Park 1
D2 – Poland vs. Canfield – 6pm at Cene Park 1
D2 – Lakeview vs. NDCL – 4:30pm at Jefferson
Tuesday – May 16th
D2 – West Branch / Niles vs. Poland / Canfield – 6:30pm at Cene Park 1
D2 – Lakeview / NDCL vs. Lake Catholic / Geneva – 4:30pm at Jefferson
D3 – Mooney vs. Canton Central Catholic – 4pm at Cene Park 1
D3 – Crestview vs. South Range – 4pm at Cene Park 2
D3 – Champion vs. LaBrae – 2pm at LaBrae
Wednesday – May 17th
D3 – Mooney / Canton CC vs. Crestview / South Range – 6:30pm at Cene Park 1
D3 – Champion / LaBrae vs. Hawken / Grand Valley – 4:30pm at LaBrae
D4 – McDonald vs. Western Reserve – 4pm at Cene Park 1
D4 – Lisbon vs. Jackson Milton – 4pm at Cene Park 2
D4 – Warren JFK vs. Maplewood – 4:30pm at Fairport
D4 – Mathews vs. Fairport Harding – 1pm at Fairport
Thursday – May 18th
D4 – McDonald / Western Reserve vs. Lisbon / Jackson Milton – 6:30pm at Cene 1
D4 – Warren JFK / Maplewood vs. Mathews / Fairport Harding – 4:30pm at Fairport
D1 – Boardman vs. Howland or Akron Ellet – 4pm at Cene Park 2
Friday – May 19th
D1 – Boardman/Howland/Ellet vs. Walsh Jesuit/Kent Roosevelt – 5pm at Cene 1
