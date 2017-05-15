Aquinas turns back Lisbon softball

Aquinas moves onto the District Championship.

By Published:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Softball - Lisbon, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Thomas Aquinas turned back Lisbon 8-7 in the Division IV Berlin Center District Semifinal.

Seniors Hailey Hawkins and Gabby Moore both finished with 4 hits in 4 at bats for Aquinas. Isabella Sherban homered and closed out the contest with 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Moore tossed a complete game 7-inning outing where she allowed 9 hits and also struck out 9.

Kenedy Vrable, Autumn Oehlstrom, Devyn Flory and Hannah Deland all had a pair of hits for Lisbon. Vrable scored twice and Oehlstrom crossed homeplate three times. Flory drove in 5 runs.

The Knights (14-7) will face the winner of East Canton/Western Reserve in the District Championship tomorrow.

