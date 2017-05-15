Boardman crime activity: Police called for argument over bill at ear doctor’s office

Friday, May 5

5 a.m. — 900 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Robert Rosenberg, Jr., arrested on a warrant for inducing panic. Police were called to the Shell gas station for a man who had been in the store for an unusually long amount of time. A clerk said Rosenberg was sitting outside on a milk crate for 30 minutes and vomiting in the walkway. He then went into the restroom and was there for 30 minutes before the clerk called police. Police said Rosenberg continued vomiting, had scrapes on his elbows and his clothes were soaking wet. He told police he had been off “hard drugs” for about three days, causing him to be sick, and his injuries were from being chased by a dog earlier in the night. Police said Rosenberg was found to have a warrant for a drug overdose in front of Southgate Pizza on April 19.

2:50 p.m. — 6300 block of South Ave., a Sam’s Club employee reported that he suspected another employee was making fraudulent returns. He said several customers contacted the store about receiving gift cards for returns, but that those gift cards had no money on them. The same employee handled the transactions and suspected that the one employee was keeping the gift cards with money on them for himself.

9:21 p.m. — Market St. near Newport Dr., Matt R. Green, 23, of East Palestine, arrested and charged with drug possession. Police said Green, a passenger in a car stopped by an officer, tried to hide a bag of marijuana between his legs. A search of the vehicle uncovered three bags of marijuana weighing 18 grams, almost 2 grams of heroin and fentanyl and six Tramadol pills on the floor near where Green was sitting, according to a police report. Police said Green admitted to owning the drugs was found with six additional Tramadol pills in his pocket.

Saturday, May 6

2:52 p.m. — 1300 block of Doral Dr., Kristopher R. Malailua and Jasmine L. David, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft at Walmart.

8:34 p.m — 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a Target employee reported that he was made aware of a large-scale theft that happened around 9 a.m. He said surveillance video from the store showed two men and two women entered the store together, separated and filled a storage tote and duffle bag with various items and put them in shopping carts, which they then pushed out of the store. They got into a Ford Windstar van, gray or tan in color, and left the area.

8:57 p.m. — 1300 block of Doral Dr., Yvette Mendez, arrested and charged with theft at Walmart.

Monday, May 8

10:14 a.m. — 7200 block of Glenwood Ave., officers were called to Fifth Avenue Otolaryngology for a woman who was refusing to leave the property and arguing over a bill. The woman told police she was unhappy with the services at the office and wanted to take her medical records elsewhere. Office staff told police they had to keep the original records but would send copies. They said she continued yelling and being disruptive. The woman later told police that a doctor pushed her, which the doctor denied. He said the woman was upset when being told that her son had no hearing issues and had at one point pushed him.

3:44 p.m. — 7400 block of Market St., Armony Moore, arrested on a theft warrant and charged with theft and criminal trespass after she was accused of shoplifting at Macy’s.

6:02 p.m. — 8100 block of Hitchcock Rd., a man reported that prescription pills and around $1,000 in cash were missing from where he lived after he was hospitalized for a medical issue. He told police that the owner of the home witnessed a family member in his bedroom, going through his things. He said several days later, the family member returned to the house with her boyfriend to apologize for her behavior and offered to drive him to do errands since he couldn’t drive. He said at that time, the couple robbed him at gunpoint and pushed him out of the vehicle, leaving him on the side of the road without his cane.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

