Companies who want to grow marijuana in Youngstown address council today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five medical marijuana growing companies will present their plans to Youngstown City Council Monday in hopes of being chosen as one of two dozen grow sites in the state.

The presentation begins at 4:30 p.m. Each company will be allowed about 15 minutes to present their case and answer questions as to why they are best entity for the operation.

Growing operations promise to deliver on job creation and tax revenue for the city.

People who live in and near the city have mixed views on whether a marijuana grow business should come to Youngstown. Evie Richards supports the idea and has personal experience to back the reasons why she thinks it’s a good idea.

“I know it helps a lot of people. I know it helped my grandma before she passed. She was battling with cancer, but it helped her to ease her pain,” Richards said.

Teri Dewey is concerned about the potential for abuse and those who are already using it for non-medical purposes.

“I understand people need to help battle the symptoms that they have from their illnesses, and that would be great if they use it, but I am concerned about it being abused like so many things,” Dewey said.

Once a business is selected, the medical marijuana program should be up and running by September 2018.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally has already said he supports the idea of a company starting medical marijuana growing business in the city.

WKBN 27 First News has an opinion poll on our Facebook page where you can weigh on the measure. See the poll below.