Couples’ feud ends in shots fired in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two couples got to into a fight Saturday night that ended in a pregnant woman getting kicked and shots fired into a house.

Officers were called about 11:40 p.m. to the area of Canfield and Meridian roads on a report of a fight with a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a man and woman who said hey were assaulted by another couple.

According to a police report, the incident began when a man, who is the father of the victim’s child who had recently died, showed up and began fighting with her about the deceased child. A man, who was with the victim, intervened and the two men got into a fight. While that was going on, a woman who came with the attacker, began kicking the victim in the face and stomach. The victim is six weeks pregnant.

At one point, the victim said that the male attacker pulled a gun and fired six shots and drove away. Police noted they found three bullet holes in the house.

Police also noted that they suggested several times for the victim to get medical attention for the kicks she allegedly took to the stomach, but the woman refused treatment, the report stated.

No arrest was listed on the police report.

The incident remains under investigation.

