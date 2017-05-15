Deborah Schuler Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Deborah Schuler, 61, passed away Monday evening, May 15, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Deborah was born on May 24, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ronald and Betty (DeLung) Timko.

She was a 1973 graduate of Liberty High School.

After high school, she married her husband, Leo Schuler on January 25, 1975.

She was a proud housewife, mother and grandmother and adored her family.

Deborah will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Leo Schuler; her children, Jacob Schuler and April (Jeff) Campbell; her grandchildren, Aidan and Connor Schuler and Brenden and Shaelin Campbell; her brother, Gary (Jennifer) Timko and her sisters-in-law, Gwen (Bill) Gooden and Linda (Richard) Shingledecker.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Schuler.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403, with funeral services following at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park, where she will be laid to rest next to her daughter.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.madaszchapel.com.



Order Flowers Here