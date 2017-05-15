Debra Lynn Pavlik Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a 10:00 a.m. Resurrection Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish – St. Matthias Church on Friday, May 19 for Debra Lynn Pavlik, 62, who passed away Monday, May 15, with her family by her side.

Debra was born on September 20, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Arthur W. and Helen Virginia Parker Lewis.

She was a lifelong area resident, attending Woodrow Wilson High School and working as a homemaker for her family.

She loved swimming in the pool, tending to her flower garden and baking. Most of all, she loved her four grandchildren and lived to take care of them.

Debra attended St. Matthias Parish where she married Michael A. Pavlik, Sr. on February 2, 1976. They celebrated 41 years of marriage together.

Debra leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Michael A. Pavlik, Sr. and her three sons, Michael A. Pavlik, Jr. of Boardman, Richard J. Pavlik of Canfield and Kelly R. (Samantha) Pavlik of Boardman. She will also be missed by her sister, Peggy Lewis and her brothers, Jim and Danny Lewis of Youngstown. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Samantha, Makenzie, Sydney and Kelly Pavlik.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman.



