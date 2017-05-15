DeFalco one-hitter leads Niles past West Branch

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mario DeFalco tossed a one-hitter to lead Niles past West Branch 3-0 in the Division II District Semifinals.

DeFalco finished the game with 12 strikeouts for the Red Dragons in the victory.

Tyler Srbinovich had two hits with Srbinovich, Nick Guarnieri and Joe Proper registering the RBI’s.

West Branch’s lone hit came in the seventh inning off the bat of T.J. DeShields.

The Warriors end the season with a record of 19-9.

Niles improves to 19-4 on the season.  The Red Dragons advance to face the winner of Poland/Canfield in the Division II District Finals Tuesday at 6:30PM at Cene Park.

