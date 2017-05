District Championship up for grabs for 17 area softball teams this week

Monday – May 15th

D4 – Lisbon vs. St. Thomas Aquinas – 4:30pm at Western Reserve

D4 – Western Reserve vs. East Canton – 6pm at Western Reserve

D4 – Mathews vs. Lordstown – 4:30pm at Candlelight Knolls

D4 – McDonald vs. Bristol – 4:30pm at Candlelight Knolls

Tuesday – May 16th

D4 – Lisbon / Aquinas vs. Western Reserve / East Canton – 4:30pm at Western Reserve

D4 – Mathews / Lordstown vs. McDonald / Bristol – 4:30pm at Candlelight Knolls

D1 – Canfield vs. Solon – 4pm at Solon

D1 – Boardman vs. Aurora – 6pm at Solon

Wednesday – May 17th

D1 – Canfield / Solon vs. Boardman / Aurora – 4:30pm at Solon

D2 – Hubbard vs. Marlington – 3pm at Alliance

D2 – Lakeview vs. West Branch – 5pm at Alliance

Thursday – May 18th

D2 – Hubbard / Marlington vs. Lakeview / West Branch – 5pm at Alliance

D3 – Champion vs. Brookfield – 3pm at LaBrae

D3 – South Range vs. Mooney / Waterloo – 5pm at South Range

D3 – Columbiana vs. Springfield – 3pm at South Range

Friday – May 19th

D3 – Champion / Brookfield vs. Conneaut / Kirtland – 5:30pm at LaBrae

D3 – South Range / Mooney / Waterloo vs. Columbiana / Springfield – 5pm at SRange