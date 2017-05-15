Elaine Popovich Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A prayer service will be held Thursday, May 18 at 10:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a Resurrection Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Fr. Philip Rogers for Elaine Popovich, 79, who passed away peacefully Monday, May 15, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born November 13, 1937, in Youngstown to Stephen and Mary (Planinshek) Hoffer and graduated from Ursuline High School with the class of 1955.

Elaine had a gracious and generous heart and lived life to the fullest. Her abundant energy and enthusiasm for life shined through in everything she did.

She loved music, dancing, playing bocce at the MVR, spending time at Lake Erie, skiing and boating, going out to lunch with her club girls, cooking the world’s greatest “stuffed cabbage” and spending time with her ten grandchildren. Watching the grandchildren throughout many sporting activities and accomplishments was her greatest joy. It always brought great excitement having “Grandma Pop” attend an event as their “greatest fan.”

Elaine worked for the Mahoning County Welfare Department and her compassionate heart for all children lead her to work at the Mahoning County Educational Service Department, where she will be deeply missed by the children and staff.

She had been a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and was a supervisor for the election polls.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 56 years, Paul and their four children, Mike (Sissy) Popovich of Bartlett, Illinois, Lynn (Alan) Koporc of Austin, Texas, David (Ariadne) Popovich of Tyler, Texas and Judy (Rocky) Nittoli of Poland and their ten grandchildren, Katie and Courtney Popovich, Joe and Kristen Koporc, Alex and Paul Popovich, Ally, Michael, Danny and Nick Nittoli.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that material tributes take to form of donations to Tyler Run for Autism and sent to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, 3701 Starr Centre Drive in Canfield.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 17 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.



