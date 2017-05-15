High-rise apartment fire in Pittsburgh leaves 1 woman dead

More than 100 residents had to be evacuated from the building, most of them elderly and some of whom use oxygen.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – An early morning high-rise apartment fire in downtown Pittsburgh has left one woman dead, and two residents and two firefighters needing treatment from medical crews. Officials say arson and homicide investigators are on the scene.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones offered no details on the woman who died at Midtown Towers, a 17-story building that houses apartments on its upper floors and a convenience store on its ground floor.

Jones says more than 100 residents had to be evacuated from the building, most of them elderly and some of whom use oxygen.

The fire was reported in a unit on the sixth floor just after 3 a.m. Crews were mopping up by dawn.

The two firefighters and two residents were treated for smoke-related breathing problems.

The cause of the fire isn’t immediately known.

