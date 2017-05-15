How can you protect yourself against ‘ransomware’ attacks?

Youngstown State University was hit with a ransomware attack that seized control of a machine and locked away its files

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It sounds like something out of a high-tech thriller — unknown cyber spies from another country take over your computer in Youngstown.

But it’s not a Hollywood dream. It’s real life, and it’s happening right now.

Over the weekend, a worldwide “ransomware” cyberattack hit companies and governments. The outbreak paralyzed computers running banks, government agencies and transport systems.

Youngstown State University was hit with a similar ransomware attack, which seized control of a machine and locked away its files. A message on the computer read, “We’ve encrypted all of your files, and if you want this data back, it will cost you…”

The university’s IT technician, Michael Hancharenko, said the tech department downloaded a copy of the ransomware program. They then broke it down, learned how it worked and were able to rescue the computer.

Hancharenko said computer users often have no idea that their computer has been infected by a virus.

“It’s usually a matter of minutes to hours before the contents of the drive are encrypted. The user doesn’t know any better. They’ve moved on and all of a sudden, they get a splash screen on their desktop,” he said.

YSU’s IT Department was able to beat the malware, but for many businesses, that isn’t an option.

There are ways to protect yourself against ransomware, though. Tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for how to stay safe.

 

