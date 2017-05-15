Karen L. Brown Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Karen L. Brown, 64, of 347 Hadley Rd. Lot 49, Greenville, (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, passed away following an illness at 9:06 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on February 7, 1953 to Lester and Dolores (Greggs) Christy.

Karen worked as a cook for County Line Cafe in Hadley for more than a decade, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She loved to cook, gamble and feed birds. Karen enjoyed flowers and was an avid bingo player. She was always a good listener and an amazing friend.

Karen is survived by her mother, Dolores Christy of Louisville, Kentucky; two sons, Timothy Moon and his wife, Phoebe, of California and Matthew Gravatt of Greenville; two brothers, Pete Christy and his wife, Bonnie, of Paducah, Kentucky and Ralph Christy and his wife, Susan, of Louisville, Kentucky; three stepdaughters, Amy Brown of Grove City, Rebecca Snow of Plain Grove Township, Pennsylvania and Gerileigh Augustine of Greenville; 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Christy and brother, David Christy.

A memorial service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. One hour of visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

