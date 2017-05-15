Lawrence County police warning of fake sex offender notification letters

People living in Shenango Township reported getting anonymous letters about a sex offender from Ohio moving into the area

By Published:
Police investigation generic

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Lawrence County are telling residents to be on the lookout for fake sex offender warnings being circulated.

The Pennsylvania State and Shenango Township police departments issued a joint news release on Monday about the suspicious letters.

Police said people living around Links Drive in Shenango Township reported getting anonymous letters about a sex offender from Ohio moving into the area. Investigators said the letter has been determined to be fake and unfounded.

Pennyvlania State Police say communities will be notified in person about sexual predators in their neighborhoods, not by letters or phone messages.

Those with questions about Megan’s Law requirements can call PSP’s Megan’s Law Unit at 724-598-2211.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s