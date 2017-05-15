Firefighters report multiple deaths in fire at Akron home

AKRON, OH (WOIO) – Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:45 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire.

According to Lieutenant Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home is structurally unsafe, so crews have not been able to completely enter the home to investigate.

A neighboring house was also damaged by the heat from the flames.

Neighbors told officials that there are multiple family members that live inside the house.