Firefighters report multiple deaths in fire at Akron home

The fire was reported at approximately 2:45 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street

By Published: Updated:
At least one person was killed in a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Courtesy: WOIO

AKRON, OH (WOIO) – Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:45 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, a resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire.

According to Lieutenant Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home is structurally unsafe, so crews have not been able to completely enter the home to investigate.

A neighboring house was also damaged by the heat from the flames.

Neighbors told officials that there are multiple family members that live inside the house.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s