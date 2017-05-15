Mary S. Harhager Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mary S. Harhager, of Greenville, formerly of Greenfield Rd., Mercer and Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 2:30 a.m., at St. Paul’s Continuing Care Center, Greenville, after an extended illness. She was 94.

Mary was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on May 6, 1923, the daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (Len) Golonka.

She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Mary had worked as a clerk at the meat counter at the former Mike’s Corner Market in Sharon, for over 20 years. In her younger years, she worked at the former Sharon Coal & Ice.

She enjoyed bowling, doing embroidery, picnics, boating at Pymatuning Lake and spending time with her family.

On January 18, 1947, she married Francis E. “Bob” Harhager. He died on June 12, 1998.

She is survived by two daughters, Frances Hageman and her husband, Robert, of Masury, Ohio and Mary Smith and her husband, Dennis, of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania and a stepson, Jefferson Ellett and his wife, Rose, of Quinton, Virginia. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Rob Hageman, Stacie Hageman, Denise Smith, Daniel Smith, Chris Ellett and Angel Deem along with nine great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Robbie, Ethan and Parker Hageman, Kennedy, Isabella and Addison Deem, Delaney Meeker and Myla Whitney.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two infant sons, Frank and Joseph Harhager; a great-granddaughter, Grace Hageman; her sisters, Cecilia, Mildred and Virginia and brothers, Joseph and Edward.

Donations in her memory may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 2556 Wilmington Rd., New Castle, PA 16105.

Friends are invited to call Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St. Sharon, PA 16146.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at at Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, with Rev. Glen Whitman officiating.

Interment at Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

