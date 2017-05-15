McDonald doubles up Bristol in District Semi

The Blue Devils improve to 17-1.

McDonald Blue Devils High School Baseball - McDonald, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald improves to 17-` after their 8-4 victory this evening over Bristol in the District Semifinal round.

Cheyenne Titus allowed 3 earned runs over 7 innings while striking out 12 batters. Hannah Donkers finished her day with 3 hits as she drove in 3 runs also. Rachel Ward tallied 2 hits while scoring 2 runs.

Bristol’s Kayla and Kendyl Switzer combined for 3 hits and a run scored. Lexi Swiger had a 2-run single in the sixth inning.

McDonald will now meet Mathews in the Division IV Warren District title game tomorrow at Candlelight Knolls.

