Memorial Day events 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are several Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley. Here are a few that were reported to WKBN 27 First News:

Monday, May 29

Boardman Memorial Day Run, Parade and Service

The 113th annual Boardman Township Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. from the Boardman Center Intermediate School on Market Street. It then heads north on Market Street and east on Rt. 224 to Boardman Park. The Grand Marshal for the parade will be Boardman Police Patrolman and School Resource Officer Paul Poulos, who is a U.S. Army veteran. Officer Poulos will also be the featured speaker at several ceremonies in Boardman Park. A one mile run will precede the parade at 9:30 a.m. beginning at the intersection of Route 224 and Route 7. Registration will be at the Walgreens on Market Street.

Canfield Memorial Day Services

Services begin at 10 a.m. at the Green in Canfield, hosted by the American Legion Post 177.

Champion Rotary Club Memorial Day Parade

Parade begins at 9 a.m. starting at St. William Church and ending at the Township Cemetery across from Central Elementary School, where there will then be a memorial service.

Columbiana Memorial Day Parade

Hosted by the American Legion Post 290 beginning at 10 a.m. Parade marches from Main Street to West Park Ave. to Firestone Cemetery.

East Palestine Memorial Day Parade

Sponsored by the George F. McBane Post 31 of the American Legion beginning at 11 a.m.

Girard Memorial Day Pot Luck Breakfast

Bring your favorite dish to share and come help us honor and remember all who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at the Girard Multi-Generational Center at 443 Trumbull Ave.

Girard Memorial Day Service

Service from 11 a.m. to noon at the Girard Union Cemetery, 1143 N State St. The service will include the following: invocation and benediction by Pastor Rhonda Gallagher, flag ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 40, National Anthem by Girard High School Marching Band, short bios of deceased veterans read by Girard High School class presidents, American Legion Post 235 Honor Guard, rifle salute, Taps and Amazing Grace by bagpiper Leslie Kloc.

Mercer Memorial Day 500

The 15th annual Mercer Memorial Day 500 will honor living and deceased veterans during the day-long events in Mercer, Pa. The schedule of events is as follows:

8:30 a.m.: 5K race through the flags. Register at 8 a.m. at the post office

9 a.m.: Opening ceremony, race winners and honoree introductions at the Courthouse Bandstand

9-11 a.m.: Military Expo at the north side of the courthouse

9:30 a.m. – noon: Concessions available

10 a.m.: Prayer service at the old Mercer Graveyard (next to Shannon’s Kandy Kitchen)

10-11 a.m.: Brett Allen Morgan is the showcase entertainer at the Courthouse Bandstand

11 a.m.: Memorial Parade goes from Putt to Venango to South Street

Noon: Memorial Salute three blocks south of the courthouse in the Mercer Citizen’s Cemetery

Mercer WWII Photo Display

Photos of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be displayed at the 15th annual Mercer Memorial Day 500. They will be exhibited from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Ben Bissett Chevrolet building across from the Mercer Borough office on North Pitt Street. The photos are a collection from Mercer historian Jeffrey Johnson, who was part of the 9th Photographic Technical Squadron that developed the pictures while stationed in Guam in August 1945. Johnson will be available to answer questions between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and the photos will later be presented to the National Museum of U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

North Jackson Memorial Day Parade

North Jackson’s annual Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9 a.m. from the former high school’s parking area to the North Jackson Cemetery. Participants should arrive at 8 a.m. for line up. A brief flag raising ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Memorial at the west end of the football field at 8:45 a.m. The parade’s marshal will be Joe Burnside and the speaker will be Lee Keck.

Poland Memorial Day Parade

The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting on Cortland Street to S. Main Street. The parade will stop on the bridge for a ceremony honoring those lost at sea and then continue to Riverside Cemetery for a brief ceremony.



Warren W.D Packard Band Outdoor Memorial Day Concert

Free and open to the public, courtesy of the W.D. Packard Trust. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the show, which begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 at the Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW.