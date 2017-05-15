Morgan “Lee” Simmers Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Morgan “Lee” Simmers, 85 of Canfield who died Monday evening, May 15 at Northside Medical Center.

Lee was born October 10, 1931 in Irwin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles F. and Sara (Adams) Simmers.

He graduated from Canfield High School and served in the Korean War in the United States Air Force.

Lee was Vice President of the C.F. Simmers Division, Canfield, retiring in 1994. Previously he had worked for Morgan Engineering.

His wife, the former Barbara Kimmel whom he married October 12, 1957, died November 26, 2015.

He leaves his brother, Phillip (Phyllis) Simmers of Canfield.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18 until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



