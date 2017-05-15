Nicholas D. Knapp Obituary

MANTUA, Ohio – Nicholas D. Knapp, 56, of Mantua, Ohio, formerly of Niles, died Monday, May 15, 2017 at the home of his brother in Tallmadge, Ohio, after a lengthy illness.

Nick was born August 5, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Gilbert H. and Ellen Daniels Knapp.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked in sales for various companies.

He was involved in various soccer camps in the area.

Nick was a Cleveland fan, following the Browns, Indians and Cavs. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

Nick is survived by his father, Gilbert H. Knapp of Niles; two sons, Nicholas D. Knapp II of Mantua, Ohio and Christopher J. Knapp of Columbus, Ohio; two daughters, Naysa G. Knapp and Alexis N. Knapp; five brothers, Richard (Kathy) Knapp of Howland, Ohio, Patrick (Susan) Knapp of Tallmadge, Ohio, David (Kim) Knapp of Vienna, Ohio, Robert Knapp (Thomas) of Niles, Ohio and John (Tina) Knapp of Niles, Ohio; two sisters, Linda Knapp of Cincinnati, Ohio and Brenda (Vincent) Corcoran of Columbus, Ohio and Karen Knapp, his wife of 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Sharkey; his stepfather, William Sharkey; his brother, Gilbert Knapp and his stepmother, Mary Knapp.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.

Callings hours will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held in Niles City Cemetery.

The family request that material contributions be made in Nick’s name to the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Foundation.

To send condolences to the Knapp family visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com.



