Ohio senator calling on President Trump to be tougher on China

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he wants to see President Donald Trump make good on what he promised during the campaign, especially when it comes to foreign trade.

Brown stood with a dozen local steelworkers Monday morning in Niles, calling on the Trump Administration to take steps to improve American trade practices with China and protect U.S. jobs. He’s sending a letter to Trump, insisting Ohio’s priorities be included in the administration’s 100 day plan on trade with China.

Brown said Chinese government-run steel mills need to reduce their capacity to make products and then abide by existing agreements already approved by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“These are very productive workers, but not when China subsidizes its water, its land, its capital and its energy and then pays wages… one-fifth or one-tenth of what a steelworker in Niles or Girard or Youngstown or Hubbard makes,” he said.

Among the proposals, Brown will also urge Trump to insist that China drop its case before the WTO claiming the U.S. needs to treat China as a market economy and agree to no Bilateral Investment Treaty until China complies with laws already on the books.

The Senator admits that his requests come at a time when the Trump Administration is trying to work with China reign in the North Korean government and its race for nuclear weapons.

Brown said he’s glad the President rolled back American involvement in the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement but adds other issues still need to be addressed.