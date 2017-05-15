Poland 8th grader Musolino takes 1st in State Track Finals

Columbus, (WKBN) – Mia Musolino, an 8th grader from Poland Middle School took 1st place in the 200 meter dash Saturday in the 2017 7th and 8th grade OSHAA State Track Championship.

Musolino broke the school record with a time of 26:12, and also improved her personal best in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12:4.

Salem 8th grader Kyla Jamison also finished 1st this past weekend in Girls Discus with a throw of 109-08. And Austintown Fitch 8th grader Nathan Leskovac took 1st place in Boys High Jump at 5’11”.