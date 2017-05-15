Police investigating death of 9-year-old boy, caused by illegal drugs

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office ruled that the boy's death last year was caused by acute cocaine toxicity

By Published: Updated:
Crime Investigation Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy caused by contact with illegal drugs.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled that Marcus Lee’s death on December 26 was caused by acute cocaine toxicity. The autopsy was completed on December 28 of last year, and toxicology results more recently came back.

The coroner’s office says there were no injuries on Lee’s body when he was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital – Mahoning Valley.

WKBN is working to get more details from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s