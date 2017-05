HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Shepherd of the Valley is holding a job fair for nurses.

It’s holding open interviews, looking to fill STNA positions.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley located at 4100 N. River Road NE in Howland.

You can view all available jobs and apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

For more information, contact Pam Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2038 or phall@shepherdofthevalley.com.