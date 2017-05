GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Shirley M. Aikens, 91, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of 47 Quartermile Rd., Greenville, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Cremation arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.



