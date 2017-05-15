Special day recognized for families of children with terminal illness

May 15 is All for the Kids Awareness Day in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A state Senate proclamation commemorating All for the Kids Awareness Day was given to the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley on Monday.

Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni helped designate May 15 as All for the Kids Awareness Day in the state.

The special day is one way to raise awareness of the issues families face as they care for a child with a chronic or terminal illness.

“We don’t just pass a proclamation and say, ‘Hey, we know what you’re going through, good luck,'” Congressman Tim Ryan said. “We know what you’re going through and we want to try to help.”

“We want to help turn that increased awareness into community support and action,” said Anthony Spano, founder and director of the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

The Diocese of Youngstown and the Memby Memorial for Cancer in Youngstown are also part of a national network that supports All for the Kids Awareness Day.

