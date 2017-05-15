Storm Team 27: Breezy with blue skies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Pleasant weather for the start of the week. Today features mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 60s. Temperatures will start to climb on Tuesday with highs nearing 80. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Unsettled weather returns Thursday and is expected to linger into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today:Sunny and breezy.

High: 67

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for a passing shower (20%)

High: 78

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (40%)

High: 81 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (30%)

High: 72 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 61

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 61

