Storm Team 27: Mostly clear overnight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clear night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Nice weather will continue tonight with mainly clear skies.  Look for temperatures to slide into the low 40’s through early morning.  There will be a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning.  After the small chance through 10AM, look for better weather again through the afternoon as skies become mostly sunny.  Highs will push toward 80°.

We will warm up into the mid to upper 80’s Wednesday!

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 41

Tuesday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20%)
High: 80

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (40%)
High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (40%)
High: 75 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 66 Low: 53

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 49

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s