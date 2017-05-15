Storm Team 27: Mostly clear overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Nice weather will continue tonight with mainly clear skies. Look for temperatures to slide into the low 40’s through early morning. There will be a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning. After the small chance through 10AM, look for better weather again through the afternoon as skies become mostly sunny. Highs will push toward 80°.

We will warm up into the mid to upper 80’s Wednesday!

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 41

Tuesday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20%)

High: 80

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (40%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (40%)

High: 75 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 66 Low: 53

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 49

