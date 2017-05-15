Summit County traffic stop turns up over $1 million in drugs

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers searched the vehicle and found 71 pounds of marijuana, 26 pounds of solid hashish, and 8 pounds of liquid hash oil

Drug bust during traffic stop in Summit County
BOSTON TWP, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man is facing felony charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than a million dollars’ worth of drugs.

On May 8, Ohio State Highway Patrol officers stopped 30-year-old Pierce J. Roberts in Summit County for a marked lanes violation. Highway Patrol said it observed criminal indicators and that a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 71 pounds of marijuana, 26 pounds of solid hashish, and 8 pounds of liquid hash oil.

The highway patrol estimates the street value of the drugs at $1.06 million.

Pierce was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, hashish, and liquid hash. All of the charges are second-degree felonies.

If Pierce is convicted, he could face up to 48 years behind bars and a $90,000 fine.

