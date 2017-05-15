YSU Press Day hands out awards, aims to form journalism community

WKBN First News Anchor Stan Boney gave the keynote address

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school students from around the area gathered at Youngstown State University on Monday to see if they won any awards for their writing projects.

YSU’s Press Day has been going on for over 50 years, according to Dave Davis, its director. It’s a day where high school students that have worked on journalism projects throughout the year find out if their work has won any awards.

Projects can include high school year book publications, school broadcasts or newspapers — any type of project related to journalism.

The idea is to form a community within a profession that Davis says can feel isolating at times.

“I think it makes the world feel like a smaller place, and like, you’re part of a group of people with a shared mission,” he said.

Over 200 students submitted work in 22 categories. The day kicked off with opening remarks from YSU President Jim Tressel, and WKBN First News Anchor Stan Boney gave the keynote address.

The next Press Day will be in early October of 2017.

